Photo Flash: First Look at Israeli Pop Star Shiri Maimon in CHICAGO!

Sep. 24, 2018  

There's a new Roxie on the cell block! The hit musical Chicago just welcomed Israeli Pop Star and "The X Factor Israel" television personality Shiri Maimon - in her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart - through October 5, 2018.

Shiri Maimon is one of the biggest stars in Israel and has been for the past 15 years. With a long list of music hits, Shiri has established herself as a unique performer who commands the stage with stunning live performances. Some of her career achievements include an astounding performance representing Israel at The Eurovision Song Contest, an unforgettable performance as the first Israeli representative ever to perform on the MTV European Music Awards, and three seasons as a leading judge on "The X-Factor Israel" music competition series. Her theater work includes the starring role of Evita at Habima, the national theater of Israel, which earned her the Best Actress honor at the Israeli Theatre Awards.

Check out a first look at Maimon on Roxie below!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Shiri Maimon

Shiri Maimon

Shiri Maimon

