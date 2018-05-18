Photo Flash: First Look at Irina Dvorovenko, Tony Yazbeck, and More in THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Vineyard Theatre's world-premiere of The Beast in the Jungle, check them out below!

This original dance play by legendary composer and four-time Tony Award winner John Kander, Tony-nominated playwright David Thompson (STEEL PIER; FLORA, THE RED MENACE), and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT) will open on Wednesday, May 23 and play through Sunday, June 17.

THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE features Teagle F. Bougere (THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN), former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Irina Dvorovenko (GRAND HOTEL, "The Americans"), and Tony Award nominees Peter Friedman (RAGTIME, The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND...) and Tony Yazbeck (ON THE TOWN, FINDING NEVERLAND). Maira Barriga (Miami City Ballet's Corps De Ballet), Elizabeth Dugas (The Metropolitan Opera's THE MERRY WIDOW), Sara Esty (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Leah Hofmann (SOMETHING ROTTEN!), Naomi Kakuk (THE PRODUCERS), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (BULLETS OVER BROADWAY), Erin N. Moore (SHUFFLE ALONG), and Clifton Samuels (FOLLIES) complete the cast.

Inspired by Henry James' classic 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With a waltz-inspired instrumental score, and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard's acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

The award-winning design team includes scenic and costume design by Michael Curry (FROZEN), lighting design by Ben Stanton (FUN HOME), sound design by Peter Hylenski (FROZEN), wig design by David Bova (SUNSET BOULEVARD), music arrangements by Sam Davis (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen (BANDSTAND) and Sam Davis, music supervision by David Loud (THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS). The production stage manager is Johnny Milani.

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and to nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.

The Vineyard has consistently premiered provocative, groundbreaking works. The first show of the company's 35th Anniversary Season, the world-premiere of David Cale's HARRY CLARKE, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Billy Crudup, played a sold-out extended run at The Vineyard and transferred to the Minetta Lane Theatre. It has also been released as an audio play on Audible. The second show of the season, Jordan Harrison's THE AMATEURS, directed by Oliver Butler, concluded its extended, NYT Critics' Pick run on March 29. The Vineyard has also premiered Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's INDECENT, which transferred to Broadway last season, winning two Tony Awards; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize finalist GLORIA; DOT by Colman Domingo; Nicky Silver's THE LYONS; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's Tony Award-winning musical AVENUE Q; Kander and Ebb's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (1998 Pulitzer Prize); Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN (1994 Pulitzer Prize); Tarell Alvin McCraney's WIG OUT!; Becky Mode's FULLY COMMITTED; Jenny Schwartz' GOD'S EAR; Will Eno's MIDDLETOWN; and many more. The Vineyard's productions have been honored with two Pulitzer Prizes, five Tony Awards, and numerous Drama Desk, Obie, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel awards.

Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

