Photo Flash: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway!
Preview performances are underway for Girl From The North Country, which officially opens at the Belasco Theatre on March 5. Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.
In what Ben Brantley declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.
During the critically-praised, sold-out run at the Public Theater, The New York Times raved Girl from the North Country "is as close as mortals come to heaven on earth." Now, this work of extraordinary beauty arrives on Broadway at last.
Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.
Girl from the North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.
Check out a first look at the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Austin Scott and Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan
Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Mare Winningham, Jay O. Sanders
Jay O. Sanders
Jeannette Bayardelle and Cast
Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders
Mare Winningham and Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Matt McGrath, Mare Winningham, and Todd Almond
Cast of Girl from the North Country
Cast of Girl from the North Country
Todd Almond and cast
