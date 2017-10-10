ERS's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Opens Tonight at The Public

Elevator Repair Service's MEASURE FOR MEASURE, created by Elevator Repair Service and directed by John Collins, began previews on Sunday, September 17 and runs through Sunday, November 12, with an official press opening tonight, October 10 at The Public Theater. BroadwayWorld has a look at the cast in action below!

The complete cast of Elevator Repair Service's MEASURE FOR MEASURE includes Rinne Groff (Isabella); Lindsay Hockaday (Pompey, Juliet); Maggie Hoffman (Provost): Mike Iveson (Lucio); Vin Knight (Escalus); April Matthis (Francisca, Mariana); Gavin Price (Froth, Friar, Boy, Barnardine, Messenger); Greig Sargeant (Claudio); Scott Shepherd (the Duke);Pete Simpson (Angelo) and Susie Sokol (Mistress Overdone, Elbow, Varrius, Abhorson).

With athletic theatricality and Marx-Brothers-inspired slapstick, the ERS ensemble brings exciting new life to this story of impossible moral choices in 17th-century Vienna. Radical experiments with speed set the play's combination of the comically absurd and the tragically serious in stark relief, and deliver a remarkable new show that marries the company's unique performance style with the Bard's exquisitely lyrical language.

MEASURE FOR MEASURE features scenic design by Jim Findlay; lighting design by Mark Barton and Ryan Seelig; sound design by Gavin Price; production designer by Eva Von Schweinitz; specialty and prop designer by Amanda Villabos; and costume design by Kaye Voyce.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles