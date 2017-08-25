Photo Flash: First Look at Chinese Adaptation of JEKYLL & HYDE, Coming to Beijing This Autumn

JEKYLL & HYDE will bring its theatrical double personality to the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center in Beijing in September after a run through August 31 at the Shanghai Grand Theater. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Chinese adaptation of the Broadway musical below!

According to China Daily, the musical, written by Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse, premiered in a new Mandarin adaptation this July, directed and choreographed by David Swan and featuring 24 Chinese actors alongside a 13-piece orchestra. The show included 32 songs translated from the Broadway original, including "This Is the Moment," "Once Upon a Dream," and "Someone Like You."

"There have been no big changes such as adding scenes, or cutting a song, but we have made some changes to the lyrics and dialogue to be able to tell the story naturally, clearly and poignantly in Chinese, as well as other relatively small changes so it feels natural for the Chinese actors and audience," Swan told China Daily.

CC Live Entertainment, behind this adaptation of JEKYLL & HYDE, is also working on Chinese versions of Les Miserables and 42nd Street, as well as other classic Western musicals.



The cast of JEKYLL & HYDE at Shanghai Grand Theater



