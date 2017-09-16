Paul Rudnick's BIG NIGHT Opens Tonight at the Douglas

The world premiere of Paul Rudnick's new play "Big Night" opens tonight, September 16, at 8 p.m. at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie ("Chicago" and "Bright Star"), "Big Night" is currently in previews. Performances will continue through October 8, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a look at the cast in action below!

The cast for "Big Night" includes, in alphabetical order, Brian Hutchison ("Smokefall" Off-Broadway), Max Jenkins (NBC's "The Mysteries of Laura"), Kecia Lewis ("The Drowsy Chaperone," Ahmanson and Broadway), Luke MacFarlane (ABC's "Brothers & Sisters"), Wendie Malick (NBC's "Just Shoot Me!") and Tom Phelan (ABC Family's "The Fosters").

The creative team includes set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Karl Fredrik Lundeberg. Casting is by James Calleri, CSA and Paul Davis, CSA and Brooke Baldwin is the production stage manager.

It is the night of the Oscars and a working actor turned Oscar nominee knows that his life is about to change - he just doesn't know how profoundly. His transgender nephew has plans for his speech, his young agent has plans for his future, his unstoppable mother has plans for the catering and his partner is nowhere to be found. Master satirist Paul Rudnick blends a deep humanity with a honed sense of hilarity in this powerful and funny play about family and fame, the personal and the political, and the drive to stand up and speak out.