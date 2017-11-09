Photo Flash: First Look at BE MORE CHILL at Exit 82 Theatre

The fandom of BE MORE CHILL culminates this weekend November 9 - 12 at the Strand Theater in Lakewood, NJ. Catch the show Thursday, November 9th at 7pm, Friday, November 10th at 8pm, Saturday, November 11th at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, November 12th at 2pm. All performances are held at the Strand Center for the Arts in downtown Lakewood, NJ. Tickets on sale now at www.exit82theatre.com . There will be an exclusive Talk Back with the Exit 82 team plus members of the original cast including George Salazar, Katie Ladner, Katlyn Carlson, Stephanie Hsu and writer of music and lyrics, Joe Iconis, on Sunday, November 12th after the 2pmmatinee.

BE MORE CHILL is a contemporary musical based on the novel by Ned Vizzini and features awesome music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and book by Joe Tracz. Matt Dalton stars as Jeremy Heere, just an average teenager trying to survive his suburban New Jersey high school years with his best friend Michael, played by Ryan Everett Wood. That is, until he discovers "The Squip" - a tiny supercomputer, played by Sal Pavia, that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine (Lizz Ritacco) and an invite to Jake's (Billy Cardone) biggest party of the fall. But for his chance to thrive, Jeremy must take the upgrade to navigate the dangerous high schools halls with the likes of Rich (Jason Arellano), Chloe (Lisa Adams), Brooke (Katie McGrath) and Jenna Rolan (Emily Nielsen). BE MORE CHILL also features Vincent DiStefano as Jeremy's Dad / Mr. Reyes along with ensemble members, Carly Cosentino, Frankie Confalone and Bridget Hughes.

Exit 82 Theatre's production of BE MORE CHILL is directed and choreographed by Sean Openshaw with musical direction by ChrisSabol, assistant direction by Jennifer Nelson, costume design by Desiree Davenport, set design by Mike Lindenmayer, and produced by Keely Arellano, Carly Cosentino, Lexi Davenport, Nicole Grassano and Amy LaPosa. The world premiere production of BE MORE CHILL was commissioned and originally produced by Two River Theater Company in Red Bank, NJ; John Dias, Artistic Director / Michael Hurst, Managing Director. BE MORE CHILL was originally supported by a Theatre Commissioning and Production Initiative grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Orchestrations and Arrangements by Charlie Rosen. BE MORE CHILL is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, www.rnh.com.

Exit 82 Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre organization based in Toms River, NJ and listed on the Asbury Park Press "Best of the Best Theatre" list in Ocean County three years in a row. Since 2008, Exit 82 has involved hundreds of volunteers and performed to thousands of patrons in NJ over the past nine seasons. Exit 82 is always looking to expand their family, so take part in supporting this local non-profit to help cultivate the arts in NJ and your community! For additional information, please visit www.exit82theatre.com and find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @exit82theatre.

The Cast of Exit 82's Production of BE MORE CHILL

