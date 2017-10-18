Arye Gross-Led UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL Opens Tonight at the Geffen

The Geffen Playhouse welcomes Arye Gross (Minority Report, Castle, Geffen's Coney Island Christmas) in Glen Berger's award-winning one-man play Underneath the Lintel: An Impressive Presentation of Lovely Evidences, directed by Steven Robman. Underneath the Lintel began October 10 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at the Geffen Playhouse, with opening night tonight, October 18. The production closes Sunday, November 19. BroadwayWorld has a look at Gross in action below!

When a reclusive librarian discovers a 113-year overdue book in the night slot, curiosity compels him to pursue the borrower. His search for answers leads to a worldwide, whirlwind journey, where he discovers instead the great mysteries of humanity. Called "powerfully human and ultimately sublime," Glen Berger's Underneath the Lintel reminds us that the joy is in the journey itself.

The Geffen's production marks the first major staging of the play in Los Angeles since its debut in 2001 by The Actors' Gang. The Off-Broadway production at New York's Soho Playhouse that same year ran for more than 450 performances and garnered a Drama Desk nomination for its star. The play has been produced more than 350 times across the U.S. and abroad and has been translated into eight languages.

For tickets and more information, visit www.geffenplayhouse.org.

