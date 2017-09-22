Photo Flash: First Look at Annette O'Toole and More in THE SHOW-OFF Off-Broadway

The Peccadillo Theater Company, the OBIE, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award-winning company dedicated to the rediscovery of classic American theater, presents a revival of The Show-Off by Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist George Kelly, starring Lucille Lortel Award-winner Annette O'Toole (Southern Comfort, Man from Nebraska, "Smallville," "Halt and Catch Fire"). BroadwayWorld has a first look at O'Toole and company in action below!

Directed by Peccadillo's artistic director, Dan Wackerman, The Show-Off is now performing Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46 Street, btw. Ninth & Tenth Aves). Opening Night is Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7 PM. The limited engagement runs Saturday, October 21st.

Notable for its masterly blending of comedy and drama and meticulous attention to the ordinary details of everyday life, The Show-Off revolves around a working class Irish family in North Philadelphia in the mid-1920s. Mr. and Mrs. Fisher and their three adult children are thrown into a state of turmoil when Amy, their middle child, brings home a preposterous suitor named Aubrey Piper. A compulsive liar with delusions of grandeur, Aubrey meets his match in Mrs. Fisher, the crusty, no-nonsense matriarch of the family. A battle of wits ensues and the outcome is a vindication (of sorts!) of the American con man.

Joining Ms. O'Toole in the cast of The Show-Off are Marvin Bell, Aaron Gaines, Ian Gould, Elise Hudson, Emma Orelove, Douglas Rees, Buzz Roddy and Tirosh Schneider.

THE SHOW-OFF has scenic and lighting design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, sound design by Quentin Chiappetta, wig design by Paul Huntley, and properties by Jessica C. Ayala.