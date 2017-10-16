Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour

Oct. 16, 2017  

The 2017-2018 National Tour of the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, produced by NETworks Presentations, tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession, by any means necessary. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below, plus highlights here!

All the while, Monty Navarro's got to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

One of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Gentleman's Guide received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Book of a Musical, and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. The creative team for this production includes direction and choreography by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia), based on Broadway's original Tony Award-winning direction by Darko Tresnjak (Anastasia) and her own original choreography.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
The cast with James Taylor Odom as Lord Adalbert D'Ysquith (red) and Blake Price (far right) as Monty Navarro

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Colleen McLaughlin as Sibella Hallward, Blake Price as Monty Navarro and Erin McIntyre as Phoebe D'Ysquith

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Colleen McLaughlin as Sibella Hallward and Erin McIntyre as Phoebe D'Ysquith

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
James Taylor Odom as Lord Adalbert D'Ysquith

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Colleen McLaughlin as Sibella Hallward and Blake Price as Monty Navarro

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Erin McIntyre as Phoebe D'Ysquith and Kevin Massey as Monty Navarro

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
James Taylor Odom as Henry D'Ysquith, Kristen Kane and Blake Price as Monty Navarro

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Colleen McLaughlin as Sibella Hallward and Blake Price as Monty Navarro

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Blake Price as Monty Navarro and Kristen Kane as Miss Shingle

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
James Taylor Odom as Lord Adalbert D'Ysquith

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Blake Price as Monty Navarro and James Taylor Odom as Reverend Lord Ezekial D'Ysquith

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Briana Gantsweg as Miss Barley, Blake Price as Monty Navarro and James Taylor Odom as Asquith D'Ysquith, Jr.

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
The cast with James Taylor Odom as Lady Hyacinth D'Ysquith

Photo Flash: First Look at A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER on Tour
Colleen McLaughlin as Sibella Hallward, Ashton Michael Corey, and Erin McIntyre as Phoebe D'Ysquith


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: Patti LuPone to Undergo Surgery; WAR PAINT Will Close Earlier Than Planned
  • Cher to Sing in MAMMA MIA! Film Sequel HERE WE GO AGAIN
  • Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga to Lead Puerto Rico Benefit Reading of THE PRINCESS BRIDE
  • Revamped LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Halted Due to Rights Issues
  • Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Earl Jones to Knock the Ball Out of the Park for Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit
  • Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Harvey Weinstein & Sexual Harassment

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com