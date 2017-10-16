BWW TV: They've Got Poison in Their Pockets! Watch Highlights from 'GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE' on Tour

The 2017-2018 National Tour of the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, produced by NETworks Presentations, tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession, by any means necessary. BroadwayWorld has a first look at footage of the new company below!

All the while, Monty Navarro's got to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

One of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Gentleman's Guide received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Book of a Musical, and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. The creative team for this production includes direction and choreography by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia), based on Broadway's original Tony Award-winning direction by Darko Tresnjak (Anastasia) and her own original choreography.

Related Articles