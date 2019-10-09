Photo Flash: First Look At Tracy Letts' LINDA VISTA On Broadway

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) returns to Broadway this season with Linda Vista, a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

This Steppenwolf Theatre production of Linda Vista is presented in association with Center Theatre Group.

See photos from the production below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Ian Barford, Caroline Neff



Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, and Chantal Thuy



Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, and Sally Murphy



Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford



Cora Vander Broek and Ian Barford



Jim True-Frost and Sally Murphy



Cora Vander Broek and Ian Barford