Photo Flash: First Look At INDECENT At The Ahmanson Theatre

"Indecent" by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel opens next month in Los Angeles. This Tony Award-nominated play will be produced at the Ahmanson Theatre in a co-production with Huntington Theatre Company. Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman, "Indecent" runs from June 5 through July 7, 2019. The opening is set for June 9.

Vogel and Taichman (who won a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for "Indecent") have reassembled the Broadway creative team for this production, including choreography by David Dorfman, set design by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, sound design by Matt Hubbs, projection design by Tal Yarden and lighting design by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind.

This production features members of the original Broadway cast including Mimi Lieber ("Act One" and "I'm Not Rappaport" on Broadway), Steven Rattazzi ("Henry V" at The Public Theater and "The Venture Bros."), Richard Topol ("The Normal Heart" and "The Merchant of Venice" both on Broadway) and Adina Verson ("Mozart in the Jungle," "The Strain") joined by Tony Award nominee Harry Groener ("Oklahoma!," "Cats," "Crazy For You"), Tony Award nominee Elizabeth A. Davis ("Once") and Joby Earle ("War Horse"). Original musicians Matt Darriau and Grammy Award winner Lisa Gutkin will be joined by Patrick Farrell. Gutkin is also the Music Supervisor.

"Indecent" is a deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's "God Of Vengeance" - a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. "Indecent" follows the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Tickets for "Indecent" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or at the Center Theatre Group Box Office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $30 - $155 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.

