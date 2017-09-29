COME FROM AWAY
Photo Flash: Female Pilots Unite at COME FROM AWAY!

Sep. 29, 2017  

Beverley Bass- the first female American captain in history, so Broadway fans have learned from Come From Away. Earlier this week the show celebrated her legacy at the Schoenfeld Theatre with a very special group of audience members. Check out photos below!

COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoffand David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoffand David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley, who won the award, and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

