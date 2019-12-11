Photo Flash: Check Out Opening Night Photos of BABY Starring Alice Ripley

Take a look at photos from opening night of Out of the Box Theatrics' limited engagement of Sybille Pearson (book), Richard Maltby, Jr.(lyrics) and David Shire's (music) heart-warming musical, Baby.

Photos below!

The production has extended through Saturday, December 21, 2019 due to strong ticket sales. Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, Baby stars Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley and plays a site-specific loft in midtown Manhattan (14 W 45th Street). Preview performances began on Friday, December 6, 2019. Limited tickets are available online at www.ootbtheatrics.com.

In addition to Ripley, the cast also stars Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann), Broadway veteran Robert Fowler (The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants), along with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer, and Matthew Bautista.

With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. There are the college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined to try; and the middle-aged parents, looking forward to seeing their last child graduate from college when a night of unexpected passion lands them back where they started.

The creative team for Baby includes music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Frank Hartley, stage management by Kara Procell and Cara Feuer (ASM). Tina Scariano will serve as Associate Producer.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You