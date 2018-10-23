Photo Flash: Check Out New Photos from the National Tour of SCHOOL OF ROCK

Oct. 23, 2018  

Take a new look at the national tour of School of Rock - The Musical!

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and direction by Laurence Connor.

School of Rock - The Musical opened on Broadway to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. This Ben Brantley New York Times 'Critics' Pick' "is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz," raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics' Pick review, Time Out's David Cote proclaimed, "School's IN - forever!" School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). School of Rock - The Musical also won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical features scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.

Photo Flash: Check Out New Photos from the National Tour of SCHOOL OF ROCK
Cameron Trueblood; Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Layne Roate and Madison Micucci; Photo by Evan Zimmerman

LeAnne Parks and Merritt David Janes; Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Mystic Inscho and Merritt David Janes; Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Sami Bray; Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Theo Mitchell-Penner; Photo by Matthew Murphy

