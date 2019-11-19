Photo Flash: Charles Busch & More Bring Back THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE for The Actors Fund
Just last night, the Actors Fund presented the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch, in a one-night only benefit reading. The evening starred Charles Busch in the title role, originally played by Linda Lavin, and assembled the entire original all-star Broadway cast including Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Tony Roberts and Anil Kumar as well as original director Lynne Meadow. All proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.
The Tale of the Allergist's Wife was originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), Carole Shorenstein Hays, Stuart Thompson and Douglas S. Cramer.
The acclaimed production ran from November 2, 2000 - September 15, 2002, playing 25 previews and 777 performances. The show received Tony Award nominations for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Linda Lavin) and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Michele Lee). The show was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Actress in a Play (Linda Lavin).
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar
Michele Lee, Charles Busch, Lynne Meadow, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Anil Kumar
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Anil Kumar
Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Anil Kumar
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Charles Busch
Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Anil Kumar
