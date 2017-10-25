Photo Flash: Cast Complete for SPAMILTON in Los Angeles; Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals!

Oct. 25, 2017  

Center Theatre Group has announced the casting for the West Coast premiere of the hit musical parody "Spamilton," created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini. Currently in rehearsals, "Spamilton" begins previews November 5, opens November 12 and continues through December 31, 2017, at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

Produced by special arrangement with John Freedson, David Zippel, Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini, "Spamilton" celebrates and satirizes the Broadway blockbuster with a versatile cast. The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Glenn Bassett, Susanne Blakeslee, Dedrick A. Bonner, Becca Brown, John Devereaux, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Elijah Reyes and Zakiya Young.

The creative team includes choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music supervision and arrangements by Fred Barton, music direction by James Lent, set and props design by Glenn Bassett, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Karyn D. Lawrence and sound design by Adam Phalen.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner, Glenn Bassett, William Cooper Howell, Zakiya Young, Elijah Reyes, John Devereaux and Wilkie Ferguson III

Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner, Glenn Bassett, William Cooper Howell, Zakiya Young, Elijah Reyes, John Devereaux and Wilkie Ferguson III

Creator Gerard Alessandrini and Center Theatre Group casting associate Andrew Lynford

Cast members Dedrick A. Bonner, William Cooper Howell, John Devereaux, Elijah Reyes, Wilkie Ferguson III and Zakiya Young

Music supervisor Fred Barton and music director James Lent

Cast member William Cooper Howell

Cast member Wilkie Ferguson III

Cast member Zakiya Young

Cast member Glenn Bassett

Cast member John Devereaux

Cast member Dedrick A. Bonner

Cast member Elijah Reyes


