Photo Flash: Carol Burnett Visits Bob Mackie at THE CHER SHOW

Tony Award Winner Carol Burnett stopped by The Cher Show at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago to visit her designer-of-choice and longtime friend, Bob Mackie. She was there to support his new show starring Stephanie J. Block at the final dress rehearsal before opening night. The Cher Show will run in Chicago until July 15th, before transferring to the Neil Simon Theatre November 1st - with Burnett's blessing, of course!

Carol, an award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably The Carol Burnett Show. Ms. Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, and the Peabody. A KENNEDY Center Honoree, she received the KENNEDYCenter Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Burnett has also written three New York Times bestsellers: Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story; This Time Together: Laughter and Reflection and her autobiography, One More Time. Ms Burnett made her Broadway debut in the original production of Once Upon a Mattress and returned to Broadway several times, starring in Fade Out, Fade In, Putting It Together, and Moon Over Buffalo. Ms. Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton, wrote the play Hollywood Arms, which premiered on Broadway in 2002, directed by Hal Prince.

The Cher Show is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who's done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They're all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they're all the star of The Cher Show.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

