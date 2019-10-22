Photo Flash: COMPANY Stars Celebrate Cast Announcement at Joe Allen's
After the exciting casting announcement for Marianne Elliott's upcoming visionary production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark musical comedy Company, newly announced cast members stepped up to the bar at the iconic Broadway watering hole, Joe Allen, to share some congratulations and bubbly. The foursome included Matt Doyle (Jamie), Etai Benson (Paul), Claybourne Elder (Andy) and Bobby Conte Thornton (P.J.). The group even got a visit from the man himself, Joe Allen.
Company will come home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday following previews, which begin Monday, March 2. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.
At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Bobby Conte Thornton, Claybourne Elder, Matt Doyle, and Etai Benson
Bobby Conte Thornton, Claybourne Elder, Matt Doyle, Etai Benson, and Joe Allen
Bobby Conte Thornton, Etai Benson, Claybourne Elder, Matt Doyle
