Photo Flash: Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre Lights Up Marquee

Yesterday, February 8, Broadway In Chicago's newly named James M. Nederlander THEATRE lit its marquee for the first time. The theatre, located at 24 W. Randolph, honors the late James M. Nederlander, the legendary Broadway theatre owner and producer, founder of Broadway In Chicago and champion of Chicago's Downtown Theatre District. His family lit the marquee in remembrance of him and his work.

"In 1954, James M. Nederlander had faith in Chicago as a long-run theatre town and has supported Chicago getting the best of Broadway since then," Lou Raizin, President of Broadway In Chicago, said. "He brought his shows to the finest theatres in Chicago including the Blackstone, the Studebaker, the Shubert and the Michael Todd, and in creating Broadway In Chicago, changed the landscape of Chicago theatre, making this great city one of the most successful commercial homes for Broadway outside of New York. Renaming the theatre gives us a way to say thank you and to acknowledge the extraordinary difference he made for Chicago in his lifetime."

Upcoming productions for the new James M. Nederlander THEATRE include DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Feb. 12 - March 10, 2019), A BRONX TALE (March 12 - 24, 2019), ANASTASIA (March 26 - April 7, 2019), Dein Perry's TAP DOGS (April 16 - April 21, 2019), RENT 20th Anniversary Tour (May 10 - 19, 2019), FALSETTOS (May 28 - June 9, 2019) and CATS (July 16 - August 4, 2019).

James L. Nederlander, now president of The Nederlander Organization, said, "The renaming of the theatre on Randolph, in honor of my father, is something he would have been so proud of, as he had a love for Chicago that manifested in his steadfast support of Chicago's theatre community until the day he died. I am lucky to have inherited his love for Chicago and I am moved by this acknowledgement of his work on Broadway and his commitment to Chicago as a beacon for theatre across the country."

