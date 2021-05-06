Photos: Broadway Bares Shares Strip 'Tease' of 2021 Virtual Event!

Sadly, Broadway Bares' 30th anniversary event, scheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2020, was postponed last year because of the pandemic, but fans need not wait that much longer! The annual striptease spectacular, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be presented on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

The virtual event will feature all-new performances safely filmed in a variety of locales, and will be sure to titillate viewers at home with more than a dozen premiere performances. Check out a strip 'tease' below!

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell , then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares ' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

In 2019, Broadway Bares took stars and fans alike on a romp around the world at Broadway Bares: Take Off . The tantalizing twist on travel raised a record-breaking $2,006,192. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.