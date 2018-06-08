Photo Flash: BROADWAY BARES FIRE ISLAND Sizzles and Thrills

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

For one night only, some of Broadway's best dancers brought the heat to Fire Island Pines with sizzling striptease production numbers as Broadway Bares Fire Island returned. Check out photos from the evening below!

Twenty-six dancers will took the island by storm in two unforgettable performances at Whyte Hall's Brandon Fradd Theatre in Fire Island Pines. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This year's cast included Javier Amaya, Heather Lea Bair, Joe Beauregard, Estee Beck, Jovan Dansberry,Barrett Davis, Matthew Griffin, Justin Henry, Madison Ingles, Ryan Jackson, Jacob Karr, Nathan Keen, Ted Keener, Emily Larger, Tim McGarrigal, Drake Miller, Alex Ringler, Montana Sholars, Ricky Schroeder,Demetrius Shields, Jamal Shuriah, James Monroe Števko, Tanner Wilson, Darius Wright and Sidney Erik Wright.

This intimate adaptation of the annual New York City extravaganza Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) is created exclusively for Fire Island by director and choreographer Michael Lee Scott.

The Broadway Bares Fire Island creative team includes Assistant Choreographers Barrett Davis, Justin Henry and Sidney Erik Wright; Assistant Director Chris Siretz; Lighting Designer Kirk Fitzgerald; Costume Designers Sam Brooks, Matthew Hampton and Jeff Johnson-Doherty; Hair Designer Michael Serapiglia; Wig Designer Angie Johnson; and makeup design by The M•A•C Pro Team. Heather Hogan serves as production stage manager.

Broadway Bares Fire Island is a titillating tease for Broadway Cares' wildly popular Broadway Bares, the unrivaled evening of modern-day striptease production numbers. This year's 28th edition, Broadway Bares: Game Night, will feature more than 200 of Broadway's best dancers in an evening where the playing isn't reserved for just the games. The theme was created by and will be directed by Nick Kenkel (Half Time, Celebrity Cruises, Saturday Night Live, Peepshow) and celebrated New York City choreographer Laya Barak.

Broadway Bares: Game Night will take place at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday, June 17, for shows at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at broadwaycares.org.

To date, the 27 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $17.4 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The presenting sponsor of Broadway Bares is M•A•C VIVA Glam, with generous support from corporate partner United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, atfacebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, attwitter.com/BCEFA and atyoutube.com/BCEFA.

Photo Credit: Danny Roberts/Curtis Brown

