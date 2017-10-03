Photo Flash: BAT OUT OF HELL Loads into the Ed Mirvish Theatre

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL features Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's Greatest Hits: Dead Ring for Love, Two out of Three Ain't Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I'd do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), and Bat Out Of Hell.

The load-in for the North American Premiere of Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL has begun at the Ed Mirvish Theatre. Take a look at photos below!

Prior to its upcoming Toronto engagement, BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL played a limited run in London's West End at the London Coliseum. The show opened to rave reviews, extending for two additional weeks and ending its run on August 22, 2017. The show played the Manchester Opera House from February 17 - April 29, 2017.

As with many great works of art, the genesis of the Bat Out Of Hell album occurred across a number of years. One of the songs was written while Steinman was an undergraduate at Amherst College in the late 1960s. In the 1970s, Steinman wrote a theatrical musical that was presented in workshop in Washington D.C. in 1974 and featured many of the songs that would ultimately appear on the Bat Out Of Hell album, which was released in 1977.

For more information visit www.mirvish.com.

Photo credit: Mirvish Productions



