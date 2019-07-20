Photo Flash: Andre De Shields Receives Certificate Of Recognition From The New York City Mayor's Office and Harlem Week Pride 50 Award

Prior to Thursday night's performance of Anais Mitchell's Hadestown, Tony and Emmy Award winner André De Shields was being honored at the annual Harlem Week kick-off reception at Gracie Mansion in New York.

This year's Harlem Week theme is "Our Local History Creates A Global Impact." Harlem Week is celebrating its 45th anniversary year from July 28 - August 31, 2019 and is joining forces with the City of Memphis for its bicentennial anniversary celebrating "A New Century of Soul." Click here for more information on Harlem Week.

Fox 5 News reporter Antwan Lewis welcomed Mr. De Shields to the stage praising his incredible cultural contributions and ongoing commitment to service in the LGBTQ community.

Mr. De Shields received the inaugural Harlem Week Pride 50 Award and a Certificate of Recognition from the New York City Mayor's Office which cited, "On the occasion of the Harlem Week reception at Gracie Mansion, for your contributions to the cultural landscape of the five boroughs, as a multi-talented and award-winning performer, you have enriched our vibrant theater community and uplifted and inspired diverse New Yorkers. You have also empowered the next generation of artists through your work as an educator. I am pleased to join with The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce in applauding your achievements and wishing you continued success together, we are forging a brighter, more inclusive future for all." -Bill de Blasio, Mayor

Tony and Emmy Award winner Andr De Shields with Former Mayor

Marco Carrion, Commissioner of New York City?s Community Affairs Unit, Tony and Emmy Award winner Andr De Shields and Harlem Week Vice Chairman

Antwan Lewis (Fox5-TV), Michelle Scott (GHCC Board member), Tony and Emmy Award winner Andr De Shields,

Antwan Lewis (Fox5-TV), Barbara Burwell (GHCC Board member), Tony and Emmy Award winner Andr De Shields, Patricia Ricketts (GHCC Board member), Marco Carrion, Commissioner of New York City?s Communit

Fox5-TV reporter Antwan Lewis greets Tony and Emmy Award winner Andr De Shields

Tony and Emmy Award winner Andr De Shields accepts his Certificate of Recognition from Melissa Browne, Executive Director, Mayor?s Office of Special Projects and Community Events

Andr De Shields receives the inaugural Harlem Week Pride 50 Award

Lloyd Willams, President and CEO of The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) and honore Andr De Shields

