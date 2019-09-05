Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!
Photo Flash: Alan Cumming and Julianna Margulies Stop By OKLAHOMA!
Alan Cumming and Julianna Margulies recently visited the Tony Award winning musical revival of "Oklahoma!" on Broadway. Following the performance, the pair posed with some cast members backstage.
Check out the photos below!
Directed by Daniel Fish, the Tony Award-winning production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.
Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.
Photo Credit: Caroline Weber
Ali Stroker with Julianna Margulies
Patrick Vaill, Alan Cumming, Damon Daunno, Julianna Margulies and Rebecca Naomi Jones
Alan Cumming, James Davis, Julianna Margulies, Anthony Cason
Julianna Margulies , Patrick Vaill, Alan Cumming