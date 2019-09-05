Photo Flash: Alan Cumming and Julianna Margulies Stop By OKLAHOMA!

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Alan Cumming and Julianna Margulies recently visited the Tony Award winning musical revival of "Oklahoma!" on Broadway. Following the performance, the pair posed with some cast members backstage.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Daniel Fish, the Tony Award-winning production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Caroline Weber





