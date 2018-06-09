Photo Flash: ANASTASIA's Gleb Has a New Crush and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, Gleb from Anastasia finds himself a new crush. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Forget Anastasia!! Gleb got a new crush!!

Chicago (National Tour): @kate.wesler The ladies of @chicagomusical want to say THANK YOU to the fantastic audiences weâ€™ve had here in Minneapolis!! Thanks for bringing your #razzledazzle !! #sip #jazzhands #energy #fun #twoshowday

Mary Poppins (Regional): @benjthestar Well this feels right. #marypoppins #mrbankslikesacrown #backstage #sip

Willy Wonka (Regional): @bb_rynn The Willy Wonka cast wishes you the happiest of Pride Months!!! #SIP

Willy Wonka (Regional): @jkmckay Wonka moms just wanna have fu-uhn. Oh, Wonka moms just wanna have fun! #SIP #willywonka #willywonkaLOT #lowerossingtontheatre #girlsjustwannahavefun #msteavee

Fairview (Regional): @jedres Midshow â€œpauseâ€? in our little hovel at Fairview. #SIP @sohorep #fairview @broadwayworld @nataliathepayne @hannahcabell

