Photo Flash: 10thÂ Annual O&M Tony Awards Party at the Carlyle Hotel

Last night, Rick Miramontez celebrated the 10th Annual O&M Tony Awards Party at the Carlyle Hotel.

Stars including Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Caissie Levy, Zachary Quinto, Gavin Creel and more packed into the legendary Cafe Carlyle to celebrate a successful Tonys and another tremendous Broadway season.

At 1 AM, guests were treated to a special guest appearance by Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Andrew Lloyd Webber, when he arrived to spin some hits as DJ in the Disco Lloyd Webber!

Check out photos from the star-studded afterparty below!

Photos by Little Fang Photography



George C. Wolfe



Glenda Jackson, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf



Andrew Lloyd Webber



Matthew Morrison and Laurie Metcalf



The DKC/O&M Tony Party



Dance Floor



Rachel Bloom



Gavin Creel



Ana Villafane



Andrew Garfield



Kate Baldwin and Rachel Bay Jones



Andrew Rannells and Zachary Quinto



Marianne Elliott



Zachary Quinto and Gavin Creel



Elaine Paige



Katharine McPhee



Denise Gough



Madeleine and Andrew Lloyd Webber



Nathan Lane



Laura Osnes and William Ivey Long



Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf



Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay



Lee Pace, Tony Kushner, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett



Andrew Lloyd Webber



Elaine Paige and Guests



Sara Bareilles



Tom Kitt and Rita Pietro Pinto



Jordan Roth



Reeve Carney



Caissie Levy



John Riddle and Jelani Alladin



Jelani Alladin



Renee Fleming



Brandon Victor Dixon



Caissie Levy



Zachary Qunto



Matthew Morrison



Katrina Lenk and David Cromer



Charlie Stemp



Casey Cott



Lindsay Mendez



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



David Cromer