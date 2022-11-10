Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
1776
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of 1776 Sings 'Carols for a Cure'

Composer Harry Dixon Loes song was given a new arrangement by Ryan Cantwell, Shawna Hamic and Ian Chan.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause "Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022" is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with members of the cast of 1776 as they laid down their vocal track of "This Little Light of Mine". Composer Harry Dixon Loes song was given a new arrangement by Ryan Cantwell, Shawna Hamic and Ian Chan. Vocal arrangements by Alyssa Kay Thompson and Ryan Cantwell. Orchestration by Ian Chan and Ryan Cantwell.

Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.
With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each Production Company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.


You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals during the BC/EFA Red Bucket Drive and will be available for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. There will be a digital download code included with purchases!
Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and at www.itunes.com.




