Photo: Cynthia Nixon Becomes an Honorary Betty Visiting COLLECTIVE RAGE

Cynthia Nixon took in Jen Silverman's hit comedy "Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties" at the MCC Lucille Lortel Theatre and grabbed a photo onstage with the cast after the show on Thursday night. Check it out below!

The play which received a NY Times Critic's Pick now plays through October 7th.

The cast features two-time Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany ("Desperate Housewives," "China Beach"), Obie and three-time Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," Cars 3), Adina Verson (Indecent, The Lucky Ones), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), and Chaunté Wayans (Fifty Shades of Black, "Laugh Factory").

Meet five different women named Betty: one rich, one lonely, one charismatic, one lovelorn, and one who keeps working on her truck. Oh, and one has decided to stage a production of that play-within-a-play by... that old English guy, what's his name? Ah, forget it. In Jen Silverman's unpredictable comedyCollective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, five women collide at the intersection of rage, love, and the "thea-tah," provoking each other to take a look in the mirror and face the person they didn't know they could be. Directed by Mike Donahue, this New York premiere invites us all to be a little braver, live a little louder, laugh a little harder, and unleash our inner Betty.

The full title of the play is Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties; In Essence, A Queer And Occasionally Hazardous Exploration; Do You Remember When You Were In Middle School And You Read About Shackleton And How He Explored The Antarctic? Imagine The Antarctic As A Pussy And It's Sort Of Like That.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You