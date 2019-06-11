Photo Coverage: The Company of THE FERRYMAN Celebrates Their Tony Victory!

Click Here for More Articles on THE FERRYMAN

The cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Play, The Ferryman celebrated their four Tony wins today with a celebratory cake! See the cast, babies and bunnies included, living it up below!

The Ferryman's 35-member cast features three-time Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James as Quinn Carney, Holley Fain as Caitlin Carney, Emily Bergl as Mary Carney, Fred Applegate, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Ralph Brown, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Sean Delaney, Jack DiFalco, Ethan Dubin, Fionnula Flanagan, Julian Gamble, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Tony Award winnerShuler Hensley, Terence Keeley, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Ryder Koehle, Matilda Lawler,Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Ann McDonough, Bella May Mordus, Julia Nightingale, Griffin Osborne, Annie Scarfuto, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Graham Winton.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman's creative team is Rob Howell(scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Nick Powell(sound design and original music), Amy BallCDG (UK Casting), Jim Carnahan, C.S.A andJillian Cimini C.S.A. (US Casting), Tim Hoare(new cast director), Scarlett Mackmin(choreography), Benjamin Endsley Klein(resident director), Campbell YoungAssociates(hair, wigs and makeup design),William Berloni (animal trainer), Terry King(UK fight director), Thomas Schall (US fight director), Majella Hurley (UK dialect coach), and Deborah Hecht (US dialect coach).

Photo Credit: Monroe George



Full Cast of The Ferryman on Broadway

Alex Kekos-Presson and Jackson Arevalo

The Cast of The Ferryman Celebrate Their Four Tony Wins

The Cast of The Ferryman Celebrate Their Four Tony Wins





