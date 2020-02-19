Advertisement
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Click Here for More Articles on MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press

Article Pixel Feb. 19, 2020  

The cast and creatives of Broadway's upcoming new musical Mrs. Doubtfire came together for a special preview performance and meet and greet.

Take a look at photos below!

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman.

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Kevin McCollum

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jerry Zaks

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jenn Gambatese, David Hibbard and Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
David Hibbard

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jenn Gambatese

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Karey Kirkpatrick (Book, Music and Lyrics), John O'Farrell (Book) and Wayne Kirkpatrick (Music and Lyrics)

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn and Analise Scarpaci

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Analise Scarpaci

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Avery Sell

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jake Ryan Flynn

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Lorin Latarro (Choreographer)

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Cameron Adams

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Aaron Kaburick, Rob McClure and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Rob McClure and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Alena Watters, Aaron Kaburick and Cameron Adams

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Alena Watters, Aaron Kaburick and Cameron Adams and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
The Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
The Cast and Creative of Mrs. Doubtfire

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
The Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jerry Zaks joins Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Lorin Latarro, Karey Kirkpatrick, Jerry Zaks, Wayne Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell, Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Charity Angel Dawson, Brad Oscar, J. Harrison Ghee, Mark Evans, Peter Bartlett, Rob McClure, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Jenn Gambatese

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Charity Angel Dawson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
The Creative Team-Lorin Lattaro, John O'Farrell, Jerry Zaks, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
John O'Farrell, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
Jerry Zaks

Buy Tickets at TodayTix



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press
  • Photo Coverage: Jamie deRoy & Friends Perform at Birdland
  • Photo Coverage: Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell in I'M EVERY WOMAN: DIVAS ON STAGE
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala, With Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, and More!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of UNMASKED: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: GR42 Sings Love Songs at the Green Room 42
    • Advertisement