Photo Coverage: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press

The cast and creatives of Broadway's upcoming new musical Mrs. Doubtfire came together for a special preview performance and meet and greet.

Take a look at photos below!

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman.

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Kevin McCollum



Jerry Zaks



Jenn Gambatese, David Hibbard and Rob McClure



David Hibbard



Jenn Gambatese



Rob McClure



Rob McClure



Karey Kirkpatrick (Book, Music and Lyrics), John O'Farrell (Book) and Wayne Kirkpatrick (Music and Lyrics)



Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn and Analise Scarpaci



Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell



Analise Scarpaci



Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell



Avery Sell



Jake Ryan Flynn



Rob McClure



Lorin Latarro (Choreographer)



Cameron Adams



Aaron Kaburick, Rob McClure and cast



Rob McClure and cast



Alena Watters, Aaron Kaburick and Cameron Adams



Alena Watters, Aaron Kaburick and Cameron Adams and cast



The Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire



The Cast and Creative of Mrs. Doubtfire



The Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire



Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure



Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure



Jerry Zaks joins Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure



Lorin Latarro, Karey Kirkpatrick, Jerry Zaks, Wayne Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell, Jenn Gambatese, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Rob McClure



Charity Angel Dawson, Brad Oscar, J. Harrison Ghee, Mark Evans, Peter Bartlett, Rob McClure, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci and Jenn Gambatese



Charity Angel Dawson



Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure



J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar



The Creative Team-Lorin Lattaro, John O'Farrell, Jerry Zaks, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick



John O'Farrell, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick



Jerry Zaks