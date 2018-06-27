Photo Coverage: The Broadway Princess Party Returns With Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes, and More!
The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After twelve sold out shows and a West Coast tour, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala returned to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. The Princess Party's starriest cast yet sang the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening.
Featuring: Christy Altomare (Broadway's original 'Anya' in Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Liz Callaway (the singing voice of 'Anya' in the animated film Anastasia, the voice of 'Odette' in The Swan Princess), Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, the voice of 'Megara' in Disney's animated film Hercules), and Courtney Reed(Broadway's original 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, In The Heights, Mamma Mia!)
Photo Credit: Michael Hull
The cast of the â€œBroadway Princess Partyâ€?
Benjamin Rauhala and Laura Osnes
Susan Egan, Benjamin Rauhala and Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed
Christy Altomare, Liz Callaway
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Liz Callaway
Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott
Corey Cott, Jeremy Jordan, Adam Jacobs, Derek Klena
Liz Callaway, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Christy Altomare sing â€œJoin The Partyâ€?
Laura Osnes sings â€œFor The First Time In Foreverâ€? from â€œFrozenâ€?
Courtney Reed sings â€œThese Palace Wallsâ€? from â€œAladdinâ€?
Susan Egan sings â€œI Wonâ€™t Say (Iâ€™m In Love)â€? from â€œHerculesâ€?
Christy Altomare sings â€œPart of Your Worldâ€? from â€œThe Little Mermaidâ€?
Liz Callaway sings â€œThe Comprehensive Callaway Princess Medleyâ€?
Liz Callaway and Adam Jacobs sing â€œOut of Thin Airâ€? from â€œAladdin: Prince of Thievesâ€?
Liz Callaway sings â€œOnce Upon A Decemberâ€? from â€œAnastasiaâ€?
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs sing â€œA Whole New Worldâ€? from â€œAladdinâ€?
Laura Osnes sings â€œSoonâ€? from â€œThumbelinaâ€?
Laura Osnes sings â€œIn My Own Little Cornerâ€? from â€œCinderellaâ€?
Corey Cott makes a surprise entrance
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Jeremy Jordan sing â€œAgonyâ€? from â€œInto The Woodsâ€?
Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and Laura Osnes sing â€œThatâ€™s How You Knowâ€? from â€œEnchantedâ€?
Liz Callaway and Derek Klena sing â€œIn A Crowd Of Thousandsâ€? from â€œAnastasiaâ€?
Derek Klena and Christy Altomare sing â€œYou Shineâ€? from â€œCarrieâ€?
Christy Altomare sings â€œYou Shineâ€? from â€œCarrieâ€?
Susan Egan sings â€œMother Knows Bestâ€? from â€œTangledâ€?
Laura Osnes sings â€œWhen Will My Life Beginâ€? from â€œTangledâ€?
Courtney Reed sings â€œColors of the Windâ€?
Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare sing â€œJourney To The Pastâ€?
Susan Egan sings â€œBelleâ€? from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?
Susan Egan sings â€œHomeâ€? from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?
Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed sing the title song from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?
Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes sing â€œLet It Goâ€? from â€œFrozenâ€?
The cast sings a mashup of â€œSomedayâ€™ and â€œGod Help The Outcastsâ€? from â€œThe Hunchback of Notre Dameâ€?
Benjamin Rauhala and Susan Egan plan a birthday surprise for Christy Altomare
The cast and audience sing â€œHappy Birthdayâ€? to Christy Altomare
Christy Altomare makes a birthday wish
The cast of audience sing â€œWhen You Wish Upon A Starâ€?
Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway, and Susan Egan all celebrate Christy Altomareâ€™s birthday after the concert