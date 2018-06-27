Photo Coverage: The Broadway Princess Party Returns With Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes, and More!

Jun. 27, 2018  

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After twelve sold out shows and a West Coast tour, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala returned to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. The Princess Party's starriest cast yet sang the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening.

Check out photos below!

Featuring: Christy Altomare (Broadway's original 'Anya' in Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Liz Callaway (the singing voice of 'Anya' in the animated film Anastasia, the voice of 'Odette' in The Swan Princess), Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, the voice of 'Megara' in Disney's animated film Hercules), and Courtney Reed(Broadway's original 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, In The Heights, Mamma Mia!)

Photo Credit: Michael Hull

The cast of the â€œBroadway Princess Partyâ€?

Christy Altomare

Benjamin Rauhala and Laura Osnes

Susan Egan, Benjamin Rauhala and Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Liz Callaway

Susan Egan

Susan Egan

Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed

Christy Altomare, Liz Callaway

Christy Altomare, Liz Callaway

Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Liz Callaway

Christy Altomare, Derek Klena

Derek Klena and Liz Callaway

Adam Jacobs and Courtney Reed

Adam Jacobs and Courtney Reed

Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott

Benjamin Rauhala, Susan Egan

Corey Cott, Jeremy Jordan, Adam Jacobs, Derek Klena

Benjamin Rauhala

Liz Callaway, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Christy Altomare sing â€œJoin The Partyâ€?

Laura Osnes sings â€œFor The First Time In Foreverâ€? from â€œFrozenâ€?

Courtney Reed sings â€œThese Palace Wallsâ€? from â€œAladdinâ€?

Susan Egan sings â€œI Wonâ€™t Say (Iâ€™m In Love)â€? from â€œHerculesâ€?

Susan Egan sings â€œI Wonâ€™t Say (Iâ€™m In Love)â€? from â€œHerculesâ€? With Courtney Reed and Laura Osnes

Susan Egan sings â€œI Wonâ€™t Say (Iâ€™m In Love)â€? from â€œHerculesâ€? With Courtney Reed and Laura Osnes

Christy Altomare sings â€œPart of Your Worldâ€? from â€œThe Little Mermaidâ€?

Christy Altomare sings â€œPart of Your Worldâ€? from â€œThe Little Mermaidâ€?

Liz Callaway sings â€œThe Comprehensive Callaway Princess Medleyâ€?

Liz Callaway sings â€œThe Comprehensive Callaway Princess Medleyâ€?

Liz Callaway and Adam Jacobs sing â€œOut of Thin Airâ€? from â€œAladdin: Prince of Thievesâ€?

Liz Callaway sings â€œOnce Upon A Decemberâ€? from â€œAnastasiaâ€?

Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs sing â€œA Whole New Worldâ€? from â€œAladdinâ€?

Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs sing â€œA Whole New Worldâ€? from â€œAladdinâ€?

Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs sing â€œA Whole New Worldâ€? from â€œAladdinâ€?

Laura Osnes sings â€œSoonâ€? from â€œThumbelinaâ€?

Laura Osnes sings â€œIn My Own Little Cornerâ€? from â€œCinderellaâ€?

Corey Cott makes a surprise entrance

Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Jeremy Jordan sing â€œAgonyâ€? from â€œInto The Woodsâ€?

Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Jeremy Jordan sing â€œAgonyâ€? from â€œInto The Woodsâ€?

Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Jeremy Jordan sing â€œAgonyâ€? from â€œInto The Woodsâ€?

Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Jeremy Jordan sing â€œAgonyâ€? from â€œInto The Woodsâ€?

Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and Laura Osnes sing â€œThatâ€™s How You Knowâ€? from â€œEnchantedâ€?

Liz Callaway and Derek Klena sing â€œIn A Crowd Of Thousandsâ€? from â€œAnastasiaâ€?

Liz Callaway and Derek Klena sing â€œIn A Crowd Of Thousandsâ€? from â€œAnastasiaâ€?

Derek Klena and Christy Altomare sing â€œYou Shineâ€? from â€œCarrieâ€?

Derek Klena and Christy Altomare sing â€œYou Shineâ€? from â€œCarrieâ€?

Christy Altomare sings â€œYou Shineâ€? from â€œCarrieâ€?

Susan Egan sings â€œMother Knows Bestâ€? from â€œTangledâ€?

Susan Egan sings â€œMother Knows Bestâ€? from â€œTangledâ€?

Laura Osnes sings â€œWhen Will My Life Beginâ€? from â€œTangledâ€?

Courtney Reed sings â€œColors of the Windâ€?

Courtney Reed sings â€œColors of the Windâ€?

Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare sing â€œJourney To The Pastâ€?

Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare sing â€œJourney To The Pastâ€?

Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare sing â€œJourney To The Pastâ€?

Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare sing â€œJourney To The Pastâ€?

Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare sing â€œJourney To The Pastâ€?

Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare sing â€œJourney To The Pastâ€?

Susan Egan sings â€œBelleâ€? from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?

Susan Egan sings â€œHomeâ€? from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?

Susan Egan sings â€œHomeâ€? from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?

Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed sing the title song from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?

Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed sing the title song from â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€?

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes sing â€œLet It Goâ€? from â€œFrozenâ€?

The cast sings a mashup of â€œSomedayâ€™ and â€œGod Help The Outcastsâ€? from â€œThe Hunchback of Notre Dameâ€?

Benjamin Rauhala and Susan Egan plan a birthday surprise for Christy Altomare

The cast and audience sing â€œHappy Birthdayâ€? to Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare makes a birthday wish

The cast of audience sing â€œWhen You Wish Upon A Starâ€?

Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway, and Susan Egan all celebrate Christy Altomareâ€™s birthday after the concert

