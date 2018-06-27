Photo Coverage: The Broadway Princess Party Returns With Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes, and More!

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After twelve sold out shows and a West Coast tour, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala returned to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. The Princess Party's starriest cast yet sang the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening.

Check out photos below!

Featuring: Christy Altomare (Broadway's original 'Anya' in Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Liz Callaway (the singing voice of 'Anya' in the animated film Anastasia, the voice of 'Odette' in The Swan Princess), Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, the voice of 'Megara' in Disney's animated film Hercules), and Courtney Reed(Broadway's original 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, In The Heights, Mamma Mia!)

Photo Credit: Michael Hull

