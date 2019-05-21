Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait

This afternoon, Santino Fontana, the unstoppable star of Broadway's hit musical Tootsie, celebrated an important career milestone with the unveiling of his portrait at the famed Sardi's restaurant.

Check out Santino, along with Tootsie company members including Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Lilli Cooper and more at the celebration below!

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. A Tony Award nominated actor, Santino began his career at 18 when he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook he has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Birdland, NY Pops, Collegiate Chorale, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, NJPAC, and the Bravo Festival at Vail.

Film and television fans will recognize him as the voice of the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, as well as the singing barman, Greg, in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Broadway credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George and Hello, Dolly!.

Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Reg Rogers, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Santino Fontana, John Behlmann, Michael McGrath, Julie Halston and Lilli Cooper



Reg Rogers, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Santino Fontana, John Behlmann, Michael McGrath, Julie Halston and Lilli Cooper



