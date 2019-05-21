TOOTSIE
Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait

May. 21, 2019  

This afternoon, Santino Fontana, the unstoppable star of Broadway's hit musical Tootsie, celebrated an important career milestone with the unveiling of his portrait at the famed Sardi's restaurant.

Check out Santino, along with Tootsie company members including Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Lilli Cooper and more at the celebration below!

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. A Tony Award nominated actor, Santino began his career at 18 when he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook he has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Birdland, NY Pops, Collegiate Chorale, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, NJPAC, and the Bravo Festival at Vail.

Film and television fans will recognize him as the voice of the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, as well as the singing barman, Greg, in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Broadway credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George and Hello, Dolly!.

Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana and Max Klimavicius

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana and Max Klimavicius

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Reg Rogers, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Santino Fontana, John Behlmann, Michael McGrath, Julie Halston and Lilli Cooper

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Reg Rogers, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Santino Fontana, John Behlmann, Michael McGrath, Julie Halston and Lilli Cooper

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with the Tootsie Company

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with the Tootsie Company

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with the Tootsie Company

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with the Tootsie Company

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with the Tootsie Company

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with wife Jessica Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with wife Jessica Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana with wife Jessica Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
Santino Fontana

buy tickets


Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Star Santino Fontana Gets His Very Own Sardi's Portrait
  • Photo Coverage: Pasek & Paul, and More Attend Dramatists Guild Foundation's Evening of Philanthropy, Legacy, and Music
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's Best Attend the 85th Annual Drama League Awards
  • Photo Coverage: Urban Stages' 35th Anniversary Gala Honors Donna Murphy and More
  • Photo Coverage: Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL Celebrates Arrival in NYC!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup