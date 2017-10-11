Photo Coverage: TIME AND THE CONWAYS Company Take Opening Night Bows on Broadway
Roundabout Theatre Company's Time and the Conways officially opened last night, October 10, 2017 and BroadwayWorld was there to catch the opening night bows. Check out our photo coverage below!
The new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways is directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conways stars Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan,"Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," withAnna Baryshnikovas "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."
In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway ("Downton Abbey's" Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley(An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow - challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny.
Photo credit: Walter McBride
Lobby Cast Board
Alfredo Narciso, Brooke Bloom, Steven Boyer, Gabriel Ebert, Charlotte Parry, Anna Camp, Anna Baryshnikov, Matthew James Thomas and Cara Ricketts
Elizabeth McGovern, Anna Camp and Anna Baryshnikov
Alfredo Narciso, Brooke Bloom, Steven Boyer, Gabriel Ebert, Charlotte Parry, Elizabeth McGovern, Anna Camp, Anna Baryshnikov, Matthew James Thomas and Cara Ricketts
Elizabeth McGovern during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call Bows for The Roundabout Theatre Company production of 'Time and The Conways' on October 10, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.
Alfredo Narciso, Brooke Bloom, Steven Boyer and Gabriel Ebert
Elizabeth McGovern and Anna Camp
Gabriel Ebert, Charlotte Parry, Elizabeth McGovern and Anna Camp
