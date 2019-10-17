Photo Coverage: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night as the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate an opening night worth of the gods. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially arrived yesterday, October 16, 2019.
As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.
The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.
Check out photos from inside the big night below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Ryan Knowles, Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and Jalynn Steele
Jorrel Javier and Chris McCarrell
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Rob Rokicki and Kristin Stokes
Jorrel Javier, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Chris McCarrell, Rob Rokicki, Kristin Stokes and Stephen Brackett
The cake at the opening night after party
Director Stephen Brackett, Music & Lyrics Rob Rokicki, Book Writer Joe Tracz and Choreographer Patrick McCollum
Rob Rokicki and Book Writer Joe Tracz
Director Stephen Brackett and Choreographer Patrick McCollum
Choreographer Patrick McCollum and Associate Choreographer Francine Espiritu
Ryan Knowles and Sarah Beth Pfeifer
James Hayden Rodriguez and Jorrel Javier
Understudies Izzy Figueroa, T. Shyvonne Stewart and Sam Leicht
Michelle Clunie and Jorrel Javier
Tommy Costanzo and wife Daphne Rubin-Vega
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell and Jorrel Javier
Kristin Stokes and Chris McCarrell
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell and Jorrel Javier
Chris McCarrell, Producer/Artistic Director of Theatreworks USA Barbara Pasternack and Kristin Stokes
Fight Director Rod Kinter
Signage at the opening night after party
Producer/Artistic Director of Theatreworks USA Barbara Pasternack and Producer/Managing Director of Theatreworks USA Michael Harrington
