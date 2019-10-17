THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
Photo Coverage: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night as the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate an opening night worth of the gods. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially arrived yesterday, October 16, 2019.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Ryan Knowles, Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and Jalynn Steele

Jorrel Javier and Chris McCarrell

Chris McCarrell

Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Rob Rokicki and Kristin Stokes

Jorrel Javier, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Chris McCarrell, Rob Rokicki, Kristin Stokes and Stephen Brackett

The cake at the opening night after party

Director Stephen Brackett, Music & Lyrics Rob Rokicki, Book Writer Joe Tracz and Choreographer Patrick McCollum

Rob Rokicki and Book Writer Joe Tracz

Director Stephen Brackett and Choreographer Patrick McCollum

Choreographer Patrick McCollum and Associate Choreographer Francine Espiritu

Ryan Knowles and Sarah Beth Pfeifer

James Hayden Rodriguez and Jorrel Javier

Understudies Izzy Figueroa, T. Shyvonne Stewart and Sam Leicht

Michelle Clunie and Jorrel Javier

Jorrel Javier

Tommy Costanzo and wife Daphne Rubin-Vega

Kristin Stokes

Kristin Stokes

Jalynn Steele

Jalynn Steele

Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell and Jorrel Javier

Kristin Stokes and Chris McCarrell

Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell and Jorrel Javier

Chris McCarrell

Chris McCarrell

Chris McCarrell

Chris McCarrell

Chris McCarrell, Producer/Artistic Director of Theatreworks USA Barbara Pasternack and Kristin Stokes

Fight Director Rod Kinter

Signage at the opening night after party

Producer/Artistic Director of Theatreworks USA Barbara Pasternack and Producer/Managing Director of Theatreworks USA Michael Harrington

Chris McCarrell

Chris McCarrell

