Photo Coverage: THE LAST MATCH Serves Opening Night Ball Off Broadway

Oct. 25, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the New York premiere of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler's, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. The cast includes Wilson Bethel as "Tim," Alex Mickiewicz as "Sergei," Natalia Payne as "Galina" and Zoë Winters as "Mallory."

The Last Match opened officially last night, October 24, 2017, at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through December 23, 2017.

It's the semifinals of the U.S. Open, and two tennis greats are facing off in the match of their lives. Tim Porter, the aging all-American favorite, wants to prove to the world, his wife and himself that he's still a champion. Hot-headed rising star Sergei Sergeyev struggles to believe he truly deserves to beat his lifelong hero. Set against the high-stakes backdrop of professional sports, this New York premiere, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, serves up a richly theatrical look at what keeps us striving and why.

The creative team includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Montana Blanco (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design) and Bray Poor (Sound Design).

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Zoe Winters, Alex Mickiewicz, Wilson Bethel, and Natalia Payne

Alex Mickiewicz and Wilson Bethel

Zoe Winters, Alex Mickiewicz, Wilson Bethel, and Natalia Payne

Zoe Winters, Alex Mickiewicz, Wilson Bethel, and Natalia Payne

Zoe Winters, Alex Mickiewicz, Wilson Bethel, and Natalia Payne

Celia Weston

Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Kelly AuCoin and Jennifer Mudge

Kelly AuCoin and Jennifer Mudge

Kelly AuCoin, Jennifer Mudge and Reed Birney

Reed Birney

Reed Birney

Jenny Rachel Weiner and Guest

Jenny Rachel Weiner and Guest

Tracee Chimo

Tracee Chimo

Zoe Winters, Wilson Bethel, Alex Mickiewicz, and Natalia Payne

Anna Ziegler, Zoe Winters, Wilson Bethel, Alex Mickiewicz, Natalia Payne, and Gaye Taylor Upchurch

The cast and creatives of The Last Match

Natalia Payne

Natalia Payne

Zoe Winters

Zoe Winters

Alex Mickiewicz

Alex Mickiewicz

Wilson Bethel

Wilson Bethel

Anna Ziegler

Anna Ziegler

Gaye Taylor Upchurch

Gaye Taylor Upchurch

Anna Ziegler and Gaye Taylor Upchurch

