Photo Coverage: THE LAST MATCH Serves Opening Night Ball Off Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the New York premiere of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler's, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. The cast includes Wilson Bethel as "Tim," Alex Mickiewicz as "Sergei," Natalia Payne as "Galina" and Zoë Winters as "Mallory."

The Last Match opened officially last night, October 24, 2017, at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through December 23, 2017.

It's the semifinals of the U.S. Open, and two tennis greats are facing off in the match of their lives. Tim Porter, the aging all-American favorite, wants to prove to the world, his wife and himself that he's still a champion. Hot-headed rising star Sergei Sergeyev struggles to believe he truly deserves to beat his lifelong hero. Set against the high-stakes backdrop of professional sports, this New York premiere, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, serves up a richly theatrical look at what keeps us striving and why.

The creative team includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Montana Blanco (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design) and Bray Poor (Sound Design).

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



