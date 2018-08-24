Photo Coverage: Sara Bareilles and Nicolette Robinson Host WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke

Last night, August 23, Sara Bareilles joined Nicolette Robinson, Broadway's upcoming Jenna in Waitress, to host Cast Album Karaoke! Audience members were invited to sign up before the performance for a chance to sing one minute of any song in the show accompanied by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Nicolette Robinson joins the cast of Waitress as Jenna on September 4.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, it is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Sara Bareilles, Nicolette Robinson, Adam Shapiro and cast album karaoke participant



The cast of WAITRESS and cast album karaoke participant



Sara Bareilles and cast album karaoke participant