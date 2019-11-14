Photo Coverage: SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Celebrates Opening Night
The Olivier Award-winning, international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway for a limited holiday engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St., NYC) through January 5, 2020.
The official opening night was last night, November 13, 2019, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!
Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade to delight a whole new generation of theatergoers, the singular troupe of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW brings its spellbinding and romantically wistful theatrical adventure back stateside for the holiday season. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.
Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Producers- John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold
Shannon Denise Evans
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin
Vanya Polunin, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin with John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold
Elena Kurmosova with Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Vanya Polunin, Elena Kurmosova and Robert Saralp
Elena Kurmosova
Francesca Curran
Francesca Curran
Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer
Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer
Carrie Berk
Eric Anthony Lopez
Eric Anthony Lopez
Brady Jenness
Mia Sinclair Jenness and Brady Jenness
Mia Sinclair Jenness and Carrie Berk
Kelly Murro and Tom Murro
Saavy Crawford
Saavy Crawford
Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer and daughter
Alexandra LoBianco
Alexandra LoBianco
The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW
The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW
The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW