SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW
Photo Coverage: SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Celebrates Opening Night

Article Pixel Nov. 14, 2019  

The Olivier Award-winning, international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway for a limited holiday engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St., NYC) through January 5, 2020.

The official opening night was last night, November 13, 2019, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade to delight a whole new generation of theatergoers, the singular troupe of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW brings its spellbinding and romantically wistful theatrical adventure back stateside for the holiday season. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Producers- John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold
Producers- John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold

Shannon Denise Evans
Shannon Denise Evans

Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin

Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin

Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin

Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin

Vanya Polunin, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin
Vanya Polunin, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin

Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin

Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin

Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin
Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin

Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin

Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin

Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin

Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin

Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin

Slava Polunin with John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold
Slava Polunin with John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold

Elena Kurmosova with Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin
Elena Kurmosova with Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin

Vanya Polunin, Elena Kurmosova and Robert Saralp
Vanya Polunin, Elena Kurmosova and Robert Saralp

Elena Kurmosova
Elena Kurmosova

Francesca Curran
Francesca Curran

Francesca Curran
Francesca Curran

Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer
Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer

Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer
Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer

Christine Dwyer
Christine Dwyer

Christine Dwyer
Christine Dwyer

Ephie Aardema
Ephie Aardema

Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Carrie Berk
Carrie Berk

Carrie Berk
Carrie Berk

Eric Anthony Lopez
Eric Anthony Lopez

Eric Anthony Lopez
Eric Anthony Lopez

Nora Murphy
Nora Murphy

Brady Jenness
Brady Jenness

Mia Sinclair Jenness
Mia Sinclair Jenness

Mia Sinclair Jenness
Mia Sinclair Jenness

Mia Sinclair Jenness and Brady Jenness
Mia Sinclair Jenness and Brady Jenness

Mia Sinclair Jenness and Carrie Berk
Mia Sinclair Jenness and Carrie Berk

Will Roland
Will Roland

Will Roland
Will Roland

Kelly Murro and Tom Murro
Kelly Murro and Tom Murro

Jason Tam
Jason Tam

Jason Tam
Jason Tam

Saavy Crawford
Saavy Crawford

Saavy Crawford
Saavy Crawford

Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer and daughter
Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer and daughter

Norbert Leo Butz
Norbert Leo Butz

Alexandra LoBianco
Alexandra LoBianco

Alexandra LoBianco
Alexandra LoBianco

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW
SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW

Slava Polunin
Slava Polunin

The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW
The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW

The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW
The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW

The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW
The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW

