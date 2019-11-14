Photo Coverage: SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Celebrates Opening Night

The Olivier Award-winning, international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway for a limited holiday engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St., NYC) through January 5, 2020.

The official opening night was last night, November 13, 2019, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade to delight a whole new generation of theatergoers, the singular troupe of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW brings its spellbinding and romantically wistful theatrical adventure back stateside for the holiday season. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Producers- John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold



Shannon Denise Evans



Slava Polunin



Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin



Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin



Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin



Vanya Polunin, Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin



Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin



Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin



Artem Zhimo and Slava Polunin



Slava Polunin



Slava Polunin



Slava Polunin



Slava Polunin



Slava Polunin



Slava Polunin with John Arthur Pinckard, David Carpenter and Hunter Arnold



Elena Kurmosova with Robert Saralp, Artem Zhimo, Vanya Polunin and Slava Polunin



Vanya Polunin, Elena Kurmosova and Robert Saralp



Elena Kurmosova



Francesca Curran



Francesca Curran



Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer



Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer



Christine Dwyer



Christine Dwyer



Ephie Aardema



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Carrie Berk



Carrie Berk



Eric Anthony Lopez



Eric Anthony Lopez



Nora Murphy



Brady Jenness



Mia Sinclair Jenness



Mia Sinclair Jenness



Mia Sinclair Jenness and Brady Jenness



Mia Sinclair Jenness and Carrie Berk



Will Roland



Will Roland



Kelly Murro and Tom Murro



Jason Tam



Jason Tam



Saavy Crawford



Saavy Crawford



Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer and daughter



Norbert Leo Butz



Alexandra LoBianco



Alexandra LoBianco



SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW



Slava Polunin



The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW



The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW



The Cast of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW