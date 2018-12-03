Photo Coverage: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Winner Chad Michaels Performs Cher Tribute Concert!

As the cast of The Chew Show prepares to take their opening night bows at the Neil Simon Theatre tonight, the legend behind the musical just received a very special honor at the Kennedy Center over the weekend. The superstar received a Kennedy Center honor for lifetime achievement in a ceremony that will air on the CBS Network for the 41st consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special on Wednesday, December 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Before the ceremony, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 1, Chad Michaels, took to the Millennium Stage for a special tribute to Cher!

A worldwide superstar and household name for more than 50 years, Cher has conquered more challenges than a handful of other talents put together-recording, concerts, film and Broadway acting, television, and directing. Along the way she has been richly rewarded with an Academy Award®, a Grammy®, an Emmy®, three Golden Globes, a Cannes Film Festival Award, and a People's Choice Award.

Beginning as a studio backing singer in the 1960s, Cher met fledgling producer Sonny Bono and they quickly became pop sensations with the worldwide smash "I Got You Babe." Their attention-grabbing hair and clothes were an early hint of Cher's subsequent profound influence on the world of fashion. The couple's popularity peaked with The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour TV series until they split up in the mid-1970s. In 1982, Cher took a huge gamble to appear on Broadway inCome Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean. It worked, however, and prompted a hugely successful acting career which included Mask, Silkwood, and Mermaids, and culminated in an Academy Award® for Best Actress inMoonstruck.

Cher stunned the music world with a complete musical reinvention in the mid-1980s, highlighted by her controversial hit video for "If I Could Turn Back Time." But it would be her venture into the WORLD OF DANCE music with the Grammy®-winning "Believe" in 1998 that eclipsed it all. "Believe" made Cher the oldest woman (at 52) to have a number one hit in the Hot 100 rock era. It made her the only female artist to have Top 10 hits in every decade from the 1960s to 2000s. The subsequent three-year "Farewell Tour" played to more than three million fans, was captured in an Emmy®-winning TV special, and is one of the most successful tours in history.

Cher remains very active as a stage performer, actress, and recording artist, with a starring role in the current movie Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again, a new album scheduled for September release, and a stage musical about her life debuting on Broadway in December.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels



Chad Michaels