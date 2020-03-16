Photo Coverage: Remembering Merwin Foard

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Broadway veteran Merwin Foard recently passed away at 59 years old. Born September 16, 1960 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, Foard was last seen on Broadway in Aladdin as a standby for Jafar/Sultan.

Foard's other Broadway credits include: Show Boat, Mame, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Jekyll & Hyde, 1776, Kiss Me, Kate, Oklahoma!, Assassins, La Cage Aux Folles, Sweeney Todd, The Little Mermaid, The Addams Family and Annie. Foard also lent his voice to Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aladdin King of Thieves, and Mulan.

Let's take a look at photos below in remembrance of Merwin Foard.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy Winner for ASSASSINS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for the New Broadway Production of BOMBAY DREAMS at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. April 29, 2004



Rommy Sandhu ( Gypsy Winner for Bombay Dreams ) gets the Robe from Merwin Foard ( Gypsy Winner from Assassins) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for the New Broadway Production of BOMBAY DREAMS at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. April 29, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) with Neil Patrick Harris, Eamon Foley and the cast Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy Winner for ASSASSINS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for the New Broadway Production of BOMBAY DREAMS at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. April 29, 2004



Merwin Foard (Past Gypsy Robe Winner-ASSASIANS) passing on his old LES MISERABLES Company Jacket to Alexander GEMIGNANI as an Opening Night Gift. Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LES MISERABLES (the third longest-running show in Broadway History) at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, November 9, 2006



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner La Cage Aux Folles ) with cast member Michael Mulheren with his newborn daughter Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) with Vince Pesce ( winner from WONDERFUL TOWN ) and Tom Titone ( winner from FIDDLER ON THE ROOF ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) with Harvy Evans Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) with Neil Patrick Harris, Mario Cantone and Marc Kudish Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) with Neil Patrick Harris, Mario Cantone and Marc Kudish Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( winner from the ASSASSINS ) with James Barbour, Neil Patrick Harris, Mario Cantone, Marc Kudish, Eamon Foley and the cast Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner La Cage Aux Folles ) with cast members Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner La Cage Aux Folles ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Darren Lee ( Gypsy winner for PACIFIC OVERTURES ) with Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner for La Cage Aux Folles ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner La Cage Aux Folles ) with Jerry Zaks ( Director )Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner La Cage Aux Folles ) with Harvey Fierstein and cast members Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Gary Beach with Gypsy Robe Winner Mervin Foard.Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004.



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner La Cage Aux Folles ) and cast member Gavin Creel Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy winner La Cage Aux Folles ) and cast member Gavin Creel Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Gary Beach and Daniel Davis with Gypsy Robe Winner Mervin Foard.Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004.



Harvey Fierstein and Gary Beach with Gypsy Winner Merwin Foard Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy Winner for LaCage ) with David Larsen, Sebastian Arcelus, Sarah Glendening, Janet Dacal, Chad Kimball, Tom Deckman and the cast Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for GOOD VIBRATIONS at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City. February 2, 2005



Past Gypsy Robe Winners: Bill Nobel, Jack Dadoub, Milena Govich, Robin Haynes and Merwin Foard Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. March 3, 2005



Merwin Foard ( Gypsy Robe winner for ASSASSINS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for Broadway's New Fantasmagorical Musical, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG at the Hilton Theatre in New York City. April 28, 2005



Past Gypsy winner Harvey Evans, Merwin Foard ( Gypsy Robe winner for ASSASSINS ) and Marc Kudisch Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for Broadway's New Fantasmagorical Musical, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG at the Hilton Theatre in New York City. April 28, 2005



Past Gypsy Robe Winner ... ( giver ) Dylis Croman ( SWEET CHARITY ), Merwin Foard ( ASSIANS ), Roxanne Barlow ( DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS ) and the youngest winner, Brynn Williams ( IN MY LIFE ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for IN MY LIFE at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. October 20, 2005



The youngest winner, Brynn Williams ( IN MY LIFE ) with David Turner, Merwin Foard, Roxanne Barlow and the cast Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for IN MY LIFE at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. October 20, 2005



Past Gypsy Robe Winner ... Merwin Foard ( ASSASSIANS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for IN MY LIFE at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. October 20, 2005



Past Gypsy Robe Winners ... Merwin Foard ( ASSASSIANS ) and Roxanne Barlow ( DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for IN MY LIFE at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. October 20, 2005



Past Gypsy Robe Winners ... Merwin Foard ( ASSASSIANS ) and Roxanne Barlow ( DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS ) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for IN MY LIFE at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. October 20, 2005



Merwin Foard attending the Opening Night of the Broadway Musical Landmark, SWEENEY TODD at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City. November 3, 2005



Merwin Foard and Rebecca Baxter attending the Opening Night of the Broadway Musical Landmark, SWEENEY TODD at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City. November 3, 2005



Merwin Foard & Shuler Hensley attending the Opening Night Actor's Equity Gypsy Robe Ceremony for TARZAN, The Broadway Musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. May 10, 2006



Merwin Foard, Zachary James, Kevin Chamberlain taking bows during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "The Addams Family" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. April 8, 2010



KMerwin Foard, Jackie Hoffman, Bebe Neuwirth, Nathan Lane, Adam Riegler, Krysta Rodriguez, Wesley Taylor taking bows during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "The Addams Family" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. April 8, 2010



Merwin Foard & Bebe Neuwirth.taking bows during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "The Addams Family" at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City..April 8, 2010.



David Westphal, Eric Sciotto & Merwin Foard (recepient for 'Annie') attending the Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Eric Sciotto receiving for 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' at Studio 54 in New York City on 11/13/2012



Eric Sciotto & Merwin Foard (recepient for 'Annie') attending the Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Eric Sciotto receiving for 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' at Studio 54 in New York City on 11/13/2012



Stephanie J. Block & Merwin Foard (recepient for 'Annie') attending the Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Eric Sciotto receiving for 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' at Studio 54 in New York City on 11/13/2012



Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



The ensemble cast featuring Denis O'Hare, Marc Kudisch, Sally Wilfert, Merwin Foard, Ken Krugman & Chris Peluso during the Roundabout Theatre Company's One Night Only Benefit of 'Assassins' at Studio 54 in New York City. December 3, 2012.



Dennis Stowe, Joel Hatch, Merwin Foard & Jeremy Davis during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Anthony Warlow, Lilla Crawford, Merwin Foard, & Company during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Anthony Warlow & cast members making their Broadway debuts attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Lisa Gajda (recipient for 'Chaplin') with David Westphal & Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Lisa Gajda (recipient for 'Chaplin') with David Westphal & Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



David Westphal with Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Katie Finneran & David Westphal with Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Clarke Thorell, Katie Finneran, J. Elaine Marcos with Merwin Foard & Company attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Clarke Thorell, Katie Finneran, J. Elaine Marcos with Merwin Foard & Company attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard & Nick Wyman attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard & Brynn O'Malley attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard & Clarke Thorell attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Katie Finneran, Merwin Foard, Anthony Warlow attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



J. Elaine Marcos, Clarke Thorell, Anthony Warlow, Lilla Crawford, Katie Finneran, Merwin Foard, Brynn O'Malley & Company during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Clarke Thorell, Anthony Warlow, Charles Strouse, Merwin Foard, Lilla Crawford, Jane Lynch, Brynn O'Malley & the cast from Broadway's iconic musical ANNIE celebrate creator Charles Strouse's 85th Birthday at The Palace Theatre in New York City on June 06, 2013.



Anthony Warlow, Charles Strouse, Merwin Foard, Lilla Crawford & the cast from Broadway's iconic musical ANNIE celebrate creator Charles Strouse's 85th Birthday at The Palace Theatre in New York City on June 06, 2013.



Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



Katie Finneran, Merwin Foard, Anthony Warlow & Lilla Crawford attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Katie Finneran, Merwin Foard, Anthony Warlow & Lilla Crawford attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard with wife & daughters attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



Merwin Foard & wife Rebecca Baxter attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



L to R: Mitchell Sink, Ken Krugman, Anne L. Nathan, Sally Wilfert & Merwin Foard attending the Roundabout Theatre Company's One Night Only Benefit Cast Party for 'Assassins' at Studio 54 in New York City. December 3, 2012.



Jennifer Smith; Merwin Foard inside the Celebration Gala Party honoring the 100th Anniversary of Actors' Equity Association at the Hilton Hotel in New York City on June 17, 2013



Merwin Foard attending the Celebration Gala honoring the 100th Anniversary of Actors' Equity Association at the Hilton Hotel in New York City on June 17, 2013



Merwin Foard and Michael James Scott attend the Broadway Opening Night Performance AEA Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring Dennis Stowe for 'Aladdin' at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014 in New York City.



Merwin Foard attend the Broadway Opening Night after party for Disney's 'Aladdin' at Gotham Hall on March 20, 2014 in New York City.



Merwin Foard and Ira Mont attends The Broadway League and the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presents the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes at Sardi's on November , 2017 in New York City.



Merwin Foard attends The Broadway League and the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presents the 9th Annual Broadway Salutes at Sardi's on November , 2017 in New York City.



Merwin Foard attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance Gypsy Robe Ceremony celebrating Merwin Foard recipient for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012