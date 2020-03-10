Broadway Veteran Merwin Foard Passes Away at 59

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Merwin Foard has passed away. He was 59 years old.

Born September 16, 1960 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, Foard was last seen on Broadway in Aladdin as a standby for Jafar/Sultan.

His other Broadway credits include: Show Boat, Mame, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Jekyll & Hyde, 1776, Kiss Me, Kate, Oklahoma!, Assassins, La Cage Aux Folles, Sweeney Todd, The Little Mermaid, The Addams Family and Annie.

Foard also lent his voice to Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aladdin King of Thieves, and Mulan.





