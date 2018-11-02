Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of TORCH SONG
Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song opened last night, Thursday, November 1 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).
Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stage production: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
The limited engagement of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is playing at the Hayes, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.
Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Red Carpet
Moises Kaufman and Jeffrey LaHoste
Jeffrey Self
Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal
Cody Simpson and Clair Wuestenberg
Zac Posen and Mom
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Jordan Roth and Richard Jackson with son Jackson
Cindy Adams, Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick
Jordan Roth, Cindy Adams, Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick
Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick
Larry Kramer and David Webster