TORCH SONG
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of TORCH SONG

Nov. 2, 2018  

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song opened last night, Thursday, November 1 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stage production: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

The limited engagement of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is playing at the Hayes, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Red Carpet

Moises Kaufman and Jeffrey LaHoste

Moises Kaufman

Moises Kaufman and Jeffrey LaHoste

Richie Jackson

Richie Jackson

Richie Jackson

Ryan Spahn

Ryan Spahn

Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell

Jeffrey Self

Drew Droege

Drew Droege

Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal

Justin Mikita

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson and Clair Wuestenberg

Cody Simpson and Clair Wuestenberg

Cody Simpson

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Zac Posen and Mom

Zac Posen

Zac Posen and Mom

George Salazar

George Salazar

Joe Iconis

George Salazar and Joe Iconis

Nathan Lee Graham

Nathan Lee Graham

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Becki Newton

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth and Richard Jackson with son Jackson

Jordan Roth and Richard Jackson with son Jackson

B.D. Wong and Richert Schnorr

Cindy Adams, Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

B.D. Wong and Richert Schnorr

B.D. Wong and Richert Schnorr

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein

Cindy Adams, Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

Cindy Adams, Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

Cindy Adams, Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

Jordan Roth, Cindy Adams, Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick

Brenda Vaccarro

Brenda Vaccarro

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

Larry Kramer

Larry Kramer and David Webster

Larry Kramer

Harvey Fierstein, Larry Kramer and David Webster

