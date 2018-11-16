Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE PROM
The Prom officially opened last night, November 15, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.
THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry(Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel(Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Ethan Slate
Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder
Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder
Neil Marin
Jennifer Diamond and Danny Vaccaro
Jennifer Diamond and Danny Vaccaro
Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn
Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn
Tom Kitt and Tina Landau
Tom Gleeman and Chad Beguelin
Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki
Grace Aki
Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki