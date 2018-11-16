Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE PROM

THE PROM
Nov. 16, 2018  

The Prom officially opened last night, November 15, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry(Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel(Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

George Salazar

George Salazar

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slate

Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder

Jerry Mitchell

Ricky Schroeder

Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder

Victor Garber

Neil Marin

Danny Burstein

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole

Jessica Hecht

Rachel Dratch

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Jennifer Diamond and Danny Vaccaro

Jennifer Diamond

Danny Vaccaro

Jennifer Diamond and Danny Vaccaro

Ruben Studdard

Ruben Studdard

Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard

Clay Aiken

Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn

Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn

Tom Kitt and Tina Landau

Tina Landau

Tom Kitt

Tom Gleeman and Chad Beguelin

Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki

Damon J. Gillespie

Grace Aki

Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth

