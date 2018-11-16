Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE PROM

The Prom officially opened last night, November 15, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry(Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel(Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



George Salazar



George Salazar



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slate



Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder



Jerry Mitchell



Ricky Schroeder



Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder



Victor Garber



Neil Marin



Danny Burstein



Kenneth Cole



Kenneth Cole



Kenneth Cole



Jessica Hecht



Rachel Dratch



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Jennifer Diamond and Danny Vaccaro



Jennifer Diamond



Danny Vaccaro



Jennifer Diamond and Danny Vaccaro



Ruben Studdard



Ruben Studdard



Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard



Clay Aiken



Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn



Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn



Tom Kitt and Tina Landau



Tina Landau



Tom Kitt



Tom Gleeman and Chad Beguelin



Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki



Damon J. Gillespie



Grace Aki



Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki



Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster



Marc Shaiman



Marc Shaiman



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth