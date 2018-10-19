Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The world premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact officially opened on Broadway last night, October 18 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

The production stars Daniel Radcliffe (Privacy, "Harry Potter"), Cherry Jones(The Glass Menagerie, Doubt, "24"), and Bobby Cannavale (The Mother with the Hat, "I, Tonya"). Written by Jeremy Kareken& David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, the production is playing limited engagement through Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The determined young fact checker (Daniel Radcliffe) is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin - with undeniably delicious consequences.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

