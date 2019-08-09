Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SEA WALL/A LIFE, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge

SEA WALL/A LIFE
Aug. 9, 2019  

Sea Wall / A Life, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, opened officially last night, August 8, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out the red carpet photos below!

Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Carrie Cracknell, the acclaimed production comes to Broadway following its sold-out engagement at The Public Theaterthis past spring where it had audiences roaring to their feet.

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Sea Wall/ A Life

The Creative Team

Oskar Eustis

Carrie Cracknell and Simon Stephens

Riva Marker, Carrie Cracknell and Simon Stephens

Riva Marker, Carrie Cracknell and Simon Stephens

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Beau Williman

Jeanne Cadieu

Jeanne Cadieu

Margarita Levieve

Margarita Levieve

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan

Lillias White

Lillias White

Lillias White

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh

Nicholas Braun

John Mulaney

Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston

Jordan Roth and Zac Posen

Jordan Roth

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Suzan Lori-Parks and guest

Nona Hendrix

Rachel York

Rachel York

