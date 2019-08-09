Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SEA WALL/A LIFE, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge
Sea Wall / A Life, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, opened officially last night, August 8, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out the red carpet photos below!
Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Carrie Cracknell, the acclaimed production comes to Broadway following its sold-out engagement at The Public Theaterthis past spring where it had audiences roaring to their feet.
Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.
Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Sea Wall/ A Life
The Creative Team
Carrie Cracknell and Simon Stephens
Riva Marker, Carrie Cracknell and Simon Stephens
Riva Marker, Carrie Cracknell and Simon Stephens
Beau Williman
Jeanne Cadieu
Jeanne Cadieu
Margarita Levieve
Margarita Levieve
Nicholas Braun
Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston
Jordan Roth and Zac Posen
Suzan Lori-Parks and guest