NETWORK
Click Here for More Articles on NETWORK

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK

Dec. 7, 2018  

Network officially opened last night at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). The play is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

The play is led by Bryan Cranston, with Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises), and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe). They are joined by Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan(War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez(Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood(Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Jessica Rose and Corey Brunish

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Bob Costas

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Richard Maltby Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Lisa Burger

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Al Roker

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Al Roker and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Josh Charles

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
BeBe Winans and Charles Randolph-Wright

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
BeBe Winans

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Charles Randolph-Wright

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
BeBe Winans and Charles Randolph-Wright

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Rufus Norris

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Rufus Norris

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Ivo van Hove

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Jan Versweyveld

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Nathan Lane

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Judy McLane

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of NETWORK
Judy McLane

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside the NETWORK Opening After Party
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of NETWORK Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage At The Latest eduHAM and Cast Q&A
  • Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
  • Photo Coverage: Kanye, Mackie & More Strut the Red Carpet for THE CHER SHOW
  • Photo Coverage: It's Cher, Cher, Cher Everywhere! Inside the Opening Night Party for THE CHER SHOW!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE