Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE LIGHTNING THIEF
The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night as the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate an opening night worth of the gods. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially arrived yesterday, October 16, 2019.
As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.
The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Opening night of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Deborah Brevoort and husband Chuck Cooper
Lily Chee and Mabel Chee
Mabel Chee
Mabel Chee
Lily Chee
Lily Chee
Producer/Artistic Director of Theatreworks USA Barbara Pasternack
Sound Designer Ryan Rumery
Costume Designer Sydney Maresca
Rob Rokicki and wife
Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan and wife
Russell Granet, David Beach and daughter
Director Stephen Brackett
Director Stephen Brackett
Producers Carl White and Gregory Rae
Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill and Antonio Cipriano
Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller
Elena Shaddow Harrington, husband Producer/Managing Director of Theatreworks USA Michael Harrington and kids
Jelani Alladin and Jonathan Raviv
Leah Lane, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Bryce Lorenzo
Bryce Lorenzo
Choreographer Patrick McCollum
Daniel Reichard and Choreographer Patrick McCollum
