Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night as the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate an opening night worth of the gods. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially arrived yesterday, October 16, 2019.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Opening night of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Deborah Brevoort and husband Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Lily Chee and Mabel Chee

Mabel Chee

Mabel Chee

Lily Chee

Lily Chee

Producer/Artistic Director of Theatreworks USA Barbara Pasternack

Sound Designer Ryan Rumery

Costume Designer Sydney Maresca

Rob Rokicki and wife

Rob Rokicki

Rob Rokicki

Michelle Clunie

Michelle Clunie

Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan and wife

Hudson Flynn and Peter Flynn

Hudson Flynn and Peter Flynn

Joe Tracz

Aneesa Folds

Mindi Dickstein

Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor

Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor

Russell Granet, David Beach and daughter

Director Stephen Brackett

Director Stephen Brackett

Brad Oscar

Brad Oscar and Diego Prieto

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Gianina Paolantonio

Gianina Paolantonio

Producers Carl White and Gregory Rae

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill and Antonio Cipriano

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller

Elena Shaddow Harrington, husband Producer/Managing Director of Theatreworks USA Michael Harrington and kids

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin and Jonathan Raviv

Leah Lane, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Bryce Lorenzo

Bryce Lorenzo

Nell Benjamin

Choreographer Patrick McCollum

Daniel Reichard

Daniel Reichard and Choreographer Patrick McCollum

Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding

