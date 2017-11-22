Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

Nov. 22, 2017  

Home for the Holidays, Broadway's only Christmas Concert Celebration, Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition.

Candice Glover, winner of "American Idol" Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of "The Voice" Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: "America's Got Talent" Season 1, will be performing more than 25 beloved Christmas classics.

Home for the Holidays also stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of "The Bachelorette" Season 11; Oscar nominated stage and screen star Danny Aiello; and YouTube sensations Peter Hollens & Evynne Hollens, backed by a live 9-piece brass and rhythm band.

This strictly limited Broadway engagement began performances at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, between Broadway and 8th Avenue) on Friday, November 17th, and continues through Saturday, December 30th only. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Gets Festive for Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!
  • Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with the Cast of ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast & Creative Team of ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: Beth Leavel and Christopher Sieber Get Hairy as Miss Hannigan Gives Daddy Warbucks a Buzz Cut!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of HAMILTON Brings Latest #EduHam to Students

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com