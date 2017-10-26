Hamilton
Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam

Oct. 26, 2017  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Students

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Students performers

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Student audience

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Student audience

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart, Tyler McKenzie, Carvens Lissaint, Jevon McFerrin, and Liza Ohman

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Hamilton cast

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart with Hamilton cast

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart, Tyler McKenzie and Carvens Lissaint

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Eliza Ohman

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Jevon McFerrin

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Carvens Lissaint

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Lauren Boyd

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Carvens Lissaint

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart, Tyler McKenzie, Carvens Lissaint, Jevon McFerrin, and Liza Ohman

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Jevon McFerrin

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Tyler McKenzie and Carvens Lissaint

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart, Tyler McKenzie, Carvens Lissaint, Jevon McFerrin, Lliza Ohman and Lauren Boyd

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Lauren Boyd

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Tyler McKenzie

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Jevon McFerrin

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Tyler McKenzie and Carvens Lissaint

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Lauren Boyd

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart, Tyler McKenzie, Carvens Lissaint, Jevon McFerrin, and Liza Ohman

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart with â€˜Hamiltonâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Atmosphere & costumes backstage

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Atmosphere & costumes backstage

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Atmosphere & costumes backstage

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Student performers backstage

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Carvens Lissaint with his H.S. teacher

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd, James Monroe Tglehart, Jevon McFerrin and Eliza Ohman backstage before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 25, 2017 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd, James Monroe Tglehart, Jevon McFerrin and Eliza Ohman backstage before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 25, 2017 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Jevon McFerrin and Eliza Ohman

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart with students

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd, James Monroe Tglehart, Jevon McFerrin, Carvens Lissaint and Eliza Ohman

Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get Schooled on Broadway at the Latest #EduHam
Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd, James Monroe Tglehart, Jevon McFerrin, Carvens Lissaint and Eliza Ohman

Walter McBride

